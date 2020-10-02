Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

