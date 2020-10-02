PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.70.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.