PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,384.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,384.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,523.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.03266666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.02085838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00427088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00927815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00591031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010417 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,775,910 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

