Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

PORBF stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.56 and a beta of 0.36. Pola Orbis has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company's Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, DECENCIA, THREE, H2O PLUS, and Jurlique brand names, as well as provides cosmetics, consulting, and facial esthetic treatment services.

