PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.23-2.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Sidoti began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

