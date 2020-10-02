Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Stock Price Down 6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 116,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,901% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSPF)

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

