Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Buys $125,163.61 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $125,163.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,788,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 139,006 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 10,734 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,035.36.

On Friday, July 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 14,536 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $137,074.48.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 121,926 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,991.78.

On Monday, July 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 49,396 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $411,962.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $10.02 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

