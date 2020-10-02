Pittards (LON:PTD) Announces Earnings Results

Pittards (LON:PTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Pittards stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. Pittards has a 52-week low of GBX 36.25 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.
Pittards Company Profile
