Pittards (LON:PTD) Announces Earnings Results

Pittards (LON:PTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Pittards stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. Pittards has a 52-week low of GBX 36.25 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

