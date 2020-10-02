Piper Sandler Weighs in on West Bancorporation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for West Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 59.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 22.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

