Piper Sandler Trims QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Target Price to $37.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

