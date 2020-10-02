Piper Sandler Lowers First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $27.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.