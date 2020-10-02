Piper Sandler Cuts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $14.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 90.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,318 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

