Piper Sandler Cuts Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target to $38.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.