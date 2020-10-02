Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

