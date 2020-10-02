Piper Sandler Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $265.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,581.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

