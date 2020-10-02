Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 569.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

