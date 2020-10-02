Physiomics (LON:PYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PYC opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.40. Physiomics has a one year low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23). The company has a market cap of $6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75.

In other news, insider James Simon Millen sold 597,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £35,839.92 ($46,831.20).

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

