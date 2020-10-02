Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $429,760.54 and approximately $5,259.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,544.88 or 1.00617630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00621279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.01141792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00110222 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,154,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.