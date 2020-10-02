Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
PFNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
PFNX stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.
Pfenex Company Profile
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
