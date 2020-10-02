Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

PEBO opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $383.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

