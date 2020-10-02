Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

PEBO stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

