Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE PNR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

