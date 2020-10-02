Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock.
PDG stock opened at GBX 7.84 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.14. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).
About Pendragon
