Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock.

PDG stock opened at GBX 7.84 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.14. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

