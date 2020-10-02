Peerguess (GUESS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.00

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 228.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 118.9% higher against the US dollar. Peerguess has a total market capitalization of $14,088.88 and $56.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerguess alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess’ genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerguess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerguess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.