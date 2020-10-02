Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARD. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

CARD stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.87. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 179.90 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

