Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Menzies from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.68.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

