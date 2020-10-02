Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an underperform rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ PRK opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

