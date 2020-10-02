Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 19,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 27,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

