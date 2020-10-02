Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 43.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

