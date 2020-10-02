O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Shares Up 0.9%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.09. 113,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 176,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,000. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF comprises about 3.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 6.68% of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.