Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

