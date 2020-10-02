Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $773.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

