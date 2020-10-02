Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Orient Telecoms PLC (LON:ORNT) shares rose 26.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 12,748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.25.

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Telecoms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Telecoms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.