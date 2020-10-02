Orchid (OXT) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $96.06 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.83 or 0.05152343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033128 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.