Oppenheimer Comments on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $199.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

