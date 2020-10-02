Opal (OPAL) Market Cap Hits $65,071.52

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Opal has a total market cap of $65,071.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opal has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003805 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

