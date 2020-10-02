OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.39. 310,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 599,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

