Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America cut Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.72.

Olin stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

