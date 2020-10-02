OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $34.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $97,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in OGE Energy by 797.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 289,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after purchasing an additional 223,550 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

