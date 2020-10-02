Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

ODP stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Office Depot will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,768,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 515,997 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 672,421 shares in the last quarter.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

