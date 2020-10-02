Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

