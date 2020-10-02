NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.16.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,871.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $9,707,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $285,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 187,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,720.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,072,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

