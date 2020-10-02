Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 12688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $130,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.