Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

