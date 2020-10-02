Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Novartis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

