NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.42

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.41. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 698,194 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

