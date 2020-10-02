Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,592,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 13,263,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NWBO stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $565.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,658.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.