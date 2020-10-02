Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Posts Earnings Results

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:NBI opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and a PE ratio of -100.63. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

