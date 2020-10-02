NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of NORMA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOEJF opened at $29.05 on Friday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

