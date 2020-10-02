Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 751,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NBLX stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $674.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

