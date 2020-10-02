Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 751,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
NBLX stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $674.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.